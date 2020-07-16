Bengaluru man calls out Scotch-Brite’s ‘awkward’ gendered logo; company responds

Karthik Srinivasan recently highlighted the gendered logo Scotch Brite has been using for years. (Source: Karthik Srinivasan/LinkedIn) Karthik Srinivasan recently highlighted the gendered logo Scotch Brite has been using for years. (Source: Karthik Srinivasan/LinkedIn)

Stereotypes surrounding gender, where one takes care of the home while it falls on the other to earn a living, are gradually blurring. At least the coronavirus-led lockdown has shown how some young men are also trying to share duties at home.

That said, there is still a long way to go before one could break away from these long-held stereotypes. One such instance was recently highlighted by Karthik Srinivasan from Bengaluru who called out Scotch-Brite for using a stereotypical logo — a woman with a bindi.

Scotch Brite featuring a woman wearing bindi. (Source: Karthik Srinivasan/LinkedIn)

“Pushpanjali Banerji recently shared with me a photo of a pack of Scotch-Brite and after I noticed what she pointed to, I couldn’t unsee it! The largely familiar logo had the vector image of a woman with a bindi alongside! I rushed to our shelf where we keep such items and checked. Yes, there it is!” Srinivasan wrote on LinkedIn.

Talking about how the logo serves as a gender-marker, the communication consultant added, “It does look like this addition is indicative of 3M’s assumptions of who is likely to, or supposed to use the product. Is that ‘a woman’, or the kaam waali bai?”

Talking about Scotch-Brite products from other parts of the world like Singapore and Malaysia, he said, “Many products don’t have this addition, and some of them have non-logo gender cues, like the industrial ‘professional’ scrubber showing a male chef, or the cartoon girl child (looking like the Amul mascot) depicted in the stainless steel ball. But none of them have an integrated logo-level addition.”

“When 3M launched Scotch-Brite in India in 1990, the period was very different…But, in 2020, such gender markers seem awkward and out of place,” he further wrote. Read the full post:

Karthik Srinivasan's post (Source: Karthik Srinivasan/LinkedIn)

Fortunately, Srinivasan’s potent note turned out to be an eye-opener. Atul Mathur, head of marketing at 3M India that manufactures Scotch-Brite products, replied to Srinivasan’s post: “You have correctly surmised that this is a legacy vector, and that it is undoubtedly time to move on from regressive beliefs. Recognising this, we started down the road to drive behavioural change externally.”

Atul Mathur from 3M India responded to Karthik. (Source: Karthik Srinivasan/LinkedIn)

“I am pleased to inform you that you will see the logo change a few months down the line,” Mathur said.

