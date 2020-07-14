Here’s why you should apply sesame oil on your feet at night

Sesame oil is warming oil that helps in reducing muscle pain. (Source: File Photo) Sesame oil is warming oil that helps in reducing muscle pain. (Source: File Photo)

Have you ever felt exhausted right after you wake up, as if you have been on your feet the whole night? Feeling tired after a seven-hour sleep is quite common among young adults and people in their late 40s, and is also a reminder that your feet need some pampering.

In Ayurveda, the popular practice of abhyanga means massaging your body. While it is done before a shower, massaging your feet as a bedtime routine is also something that benefits the body. Oiling and massaging the feet doesn’t take more than five to eight minutes and the results are fantastic, especially when done with sesame oil.

Sesame oil has a warming effect that, in turn, helps in reducing muscle pain. It also works wonders during winters when the feet are often cold. All you need to do is warm it a bit and gently massage it on your feet for some time. In a week, you would notice the pain easing out. It also works wonders if you apply it around fractured bones or portions where one has had injuries.

Benefits of oil massaging on the foot:

* Foot massages on a daily basis helps reduce anxiety and stress as it can calm the nerves.

* It also helps one sleep better.

* It reduces the qualities of vata, which also helps in improving the digestion.

* It improves blood circulation and releases muscle tension, eventually making you feel energetic in the morning.

* Works as a natural crack-heeling remedy.

