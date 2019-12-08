How sesame oil (til) benefits the skin

Sesame is rich in powerful antioxidants and possesses antibacterial and antiviral properties. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Sesame is rich in powerful antioxidants and possesses antibacterial and antiviral properties. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Sesame seeds, popularly known as ‘til‘ in Hindi are nutty and fragrant seed variants. They add a lovely crunch to many Asian and Middle Eastern dishes. The benefits of sesame seeds go beyond the culinary, and this nutrient-dense condiment is good for our body as well. Sesame seeds include a combination of vitamins and minerals which are known to treat a variety of skin ailments and are good for the hair, too. Here are some beauty benefits that will help you uncover all the hype around this underrated condiment.

Boosts skin health

The oil present in sesame seeds can do wonders for your skin because it keeps it soft and supple. It has anti-inflammatory properties as well, which heal redness and other facial skin issues from within. Mix one tablespoon of olive oil and two tablespoons of powdered sesame seeds. Apply this mixture on your face after dampening it. Do it once or twice a week for optimum results.

Anti-inflammatory properties



The excellent healing and anti-inflammatory properties of sesame seeds make it perfect for use against skin issues like boils or acne. Sesamin, another compound present in sesame or til seeds has been known to be promising in improving the efficacy of vitamin E supplements that is good for the skin.

Encourages hair growth



Sesame seeds contain essential fatty acids such as omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 which promote hair growth. It stimulates hair growth by nourishing, conditioning, and promoting a healthy scalp. A regular massage with warm sesame oil increases the blood circulation by deeply penetrating into the hair scalp.

Treats sunburns

Sesame seed oil can help treat suntan and sunburns. It prevents the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun from damaging your skin, thus preventing the appearance of wrinkles and pigmentation in the longer run. Regular usage of this oil significantly reduces the risk of skin cancer and prevents the skin from getting affected.

Detoxifies skin

Molecules of sesame seed oil have the property of attracting oil-soluble toxins. No wonder then that sesame seeds need to be added to your beauty regime at the earliest. Wash your face every night and then apply a mix of the oil with vinegar and water (1/2 cup sesame seed oil+1/2 cup apple cider vinegar+1/4 cup water).

