Beauty tips: Amazing ways banana can benefit your skin and hair

Banana is one of the most consumed fruit as it is easily available across the globe. But this fruit is not only tasty to eat, it also has multiple benefits for one’s health, skin, and even hair. While eating banana helps boost energy, its puree is an excellent way to get amazing skin and silky and smooth hair. It is also useful to fight off premature aging of the skin. Hence, it is a great idea to include banana in your beauty regimen and enjoy the benefits of the fruit which is rich in potassium and vitamin A, B, and C.

Skincare benefits:

Skin moisturizer

“Bananas are the secret to a well-nourished skin as it helps keep it hydrated. It also helps moisturize dry skin, making it soft and supple. Vitamin A in banana restores the skin’s moisture and smoothens out the rough texture by healing dry and parched skin,” says Plabita Sharma, skincare expert, The Body Shop.

Oil control

Bananas act as a great exfoliator and help in sloughing off excess sebum on the skin’s surface.

Anti-aging effects

Bananas contain high level of antioxidants and act as nature’s Botox, preventing fine lines and wrinkles from forming.

Treats acne

Bananas are loaded with many nutrients like vitamin A, zinc, and manganese, which are anti-inflammatory. Rubbing a banana peel on your face acts as a blemish banisher, and also helps in treating acne.

Haircare benefits:

Banana for dandruff

Dandruff can be caused by scalp irritation, dryness, as well as fungal and bacterial pathogens. “Applying banana mask to your scalp can add moisture (cutting down on dryness) and also rid your scalp of microscopic offenders causing dandruff,” says Sharma adding that for centuries, banana peel, leaf, flower and fruit have been in used to treat various ailments as the extracts of different parts of the banana have antioxidant and antibacterial properties.

Smoothens frizzy hair

Banana may help smoothen frizzy hair as it has high silica content. Silica is absorbed by our body to produce collagen, a protein that is a building block of bouncy and beautiful hair.

Makes hair shiny

Bananas are a great way to get soft, smooth, manageable as well as moisturised hair. Because of its rich potassium, vitamin, calcium, and carbohydrates content along with natural oils, bananas provide nourishment to the hair and makes it smooth and shiny.

Boosts hair growth

Antioxidants in banana can also infuse your scalp and hair with a stronger defense system, and decrease oxidative stress — a major reason for hair to look brittle and aged. Using banana overtime can make hair follicles stronger, and, as a result, grow longer.