Apply coconut oil on your face overnight for great skin

Coconut oil extracted from raw coconuts or dried coconut flakes is a popular oil used in south Indian cooking, but it also has beauty benefits. While we are stuck at home having no access to salons and spas, home remedies are coming to our rescue.

Generally, we all have our go-to beauty products that we trust when it comes to our skin. But there are some natural products which can suit all skin types if used in small quantities. One such is coconut oil, which contains nourishing fatty acids that help hydrate and protect the skin. It also includes linoleic acid, vitamin F, which helps skin retain moisture, and lauric acid, which has antibacterial properties. But it is more beneficial if applied overnight. Just like any night serum, you can alternatively use coconut oil on your face and see a remarkable difference.

Here are some benefits:

* If you have dry, flaky skin, using coconut oil instead of your regular moisturiser may soften and hydrate your skin, leaving it looking refreshed and soft upon waking. It will hydrate your skin for a longer time and keep it soft.

* It also helps in bolstering your skin’s protective barrier, trapping moisture inside. It keeps the skin supple and hydrated.

* Reduces irritation and inflammation.

* It increases the production of collagen, which helps skin maintain firmness and elasticity. This may eliminate the formation of some fine lines and wrinkles.

* It lightens up patches or scars.

