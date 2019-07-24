Bella Thorne says she is pansexual; other celebrities who have come out of the closet

American singer and actor Bella Thorne recently came out as pansexual in the American television show Good Morning America. In 2016, Thorne had come out as bisexual, but in her recent statement, the actor has said that she identifies herself as pansexual, implying that her sexual choice is not limited to any binaries gender, sex or gender identity. “I’m actually a pansexual, and I didn’t know that. Doesn’t have to be a girl, or a guy, or a he, a she, a this, or that. It’s literally, you like personality, like you just like a being,” she said.

Thorne is among several celebrities who have identified themselves as pansexual. Here are some other celebrities who have spoken about their sexual preference in public.

Janelle Monae

The American singer, songwriter in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018 revealed that although she identified herself as a bisexual initially, reading about pansexuality made her realise that she identified with that. “I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am,” she was quoted as saying.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, who has always been involved with the LGBTQ community, in an interview with Variety, had said, “I always hated the word “bisexual,” because that’s even putting me in a box.” In 2017, in an interview with Billboard, she admitted she is pansexual. “I’m a little bit boyish. But I can also be super femme and dress as a bunny rabbit. Who I’m with has nothing to do with sex — I’m super open, pansexual, that’s just me.”

Tess Holliday

In 2019, the plus-size model divulged she sees herself as pansexual. In an interview with the magazine Nylon, she recounted how she was asked if she was bisexual by someone while on a vacation. She had gone on to say, “I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does.'”

She later tweeted the same. “I am pansexual. This means that I am attracted to people at a level that surpasses gender identity or sexual orientation. I love people for their souls and internal beauty,” she wrote.

Héloïse Letissier

The French singer and songwriter in an interview with BBC spoke at length on being pansexual and expounded that she does not view it as an obstacle.

Joe Lycett

In an interview with Gay Times in 2015, the British comedian who previously identified himself as bisexual said, “I identify more now as pan. I didn’t know what that was until about a year or so ago. I was doing a gig and there was someone who described herself as hetero-romantic-pansexual which means she has relationships with men but she is sexually attracted to all genders.”

Angel Haze

In 2013, the rapper in an interview with MTV, had said, “If I had to identify, that is the term I’d use to describe how I feel.”

Amandla Stenberg

The Hunger Games actor in an interview with Rookie magazine said, “I identify publicly as bisexual. I would also use the word pansexual to describe my sexuality.”

Asia Kate Dillon

The Orange Is the New Black actor in an interview with HuffPost said, “I’ve identified as pansexual and I’ve always felt like I had the spiritual, emotional, physical capability of being attracted to any gender.”

Courtney Act

The Australian drag queen in an interview with gay magazine Attitude had shared her reason for identifying as pansexual. “The reason I identify as pansexual is not because I wander around the street looking at women thinking I wanna bang ’em, it’s because I’ve had sexual and emotional experiences with women, and I don’t count that out as being a possibility.”

Brendon Urie

The American actor and model in an interview with Paper magazine last year said, “I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

Jazz Jennings

TV personality, Jennings in an interview with the magazine Dazed was quoted as saying, “I’m still exploring. I think I’m physically attracted to guys but I know I could potentially be emotionally attracted to girls. I’m just attracted to people for who they are on the inside. That’s what it is to be pansexual, you know – loving people for who they are on the inside, no matter their label. Just loving someone. So I guess I am pansexual, but I don’t know because I haven’t fallen in love.”

Bonnie Chapman

Beth Chapman’s daughter came out in an Instagram post. “I’m pansexual, now I’m sure the term is familiar with some people. It means to me I fall in love with personalities, rather than gender,” she wrote.