Bella Hadid regrets getting a ‘nose job’ done at 14: ‘Wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors’

Bella Hadid, who has graced the cover of Vogue‘s April 2022 issue, has opened up about her life and health, speaking about her struggles growing up and some regrets.

The supermodel told the outlet in an interview dated March 15, 2022 that among other things, it is a “nose job” that she got done at the age of 14 that she regrets. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it,” she was quoted as telling the outlet in its cover story, while also addressing rumours of having done other things to her face, such as “getting her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled” — none of which is true.

“People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy… I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

The 25-year-old also opened up about ‘impostor syndrome‘, wherein “people made [her] feel like [she] didn’t deserve any of this”. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Bella, who shares pro-Palestinian views on social media, and has also recently talked about the crisis in Ukraine, vowing to support people affected by it, said in the interview that for years she would not “speak to colleagues about the depression, anxiety, and Lyme disease” that she has experienced “since early adolescence”.

“For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone. I wouldn’t show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing,” she was quoted as saying.

The model would often ask herself how — with all her “insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues” and “intense social anxiety” — she functioned. “But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove… In seven years I never missed a job, cancelled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off.”

Bella, who is the younger sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, also recalled how in the 8th grade, she would have “a mix of physical and psychiatric symptoms, including brain fog, anxiety, exhaustion, poor focus, headaches, bone pain, and crying spells”, some of which happened because of Lyme disease.

When she was 20, she was diagnosed with “hypothyroidism“, for which she started “hormone replacement”, adding that she also experiences “adrenal fatigue”.

