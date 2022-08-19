Bella Hadid regrets not being able to grow up in a ‘Muslim culture’

Bella Hadid has headlined major fashion events and weeks around the world and has also walked the ramp for many leading luxury brands. But she admits that the one thing she misses the most is being closer to her Muslim roots.
In a new interview with GQ magazine, the supermodel — who is of Palestinian descent — talked about making her acting debut in the Emmy-nominated show ‘Ramy‘, saying that when she arrived on set on the first day, she wept as she was gifted a t-shirt by the crew that read, ‘Free Palestine’.
“I couldn’t handle my emotions. Growing up and being Arab, it was the first time that I’d ever been with like-minded people. I was able to see myself,” the 25-year-old said.
Bella is the daughter of a Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Dutch model Yolanda Hadid. She is also the younger sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid. In the past, she has spoken about Palestinian causes and continues to raise awareness about the citizens there and the state of affairs in the country, which has long been in conflict with the neighbouring Israel.
The GQ article called Bella “the most outspoken American celebrity advocating on behalf of the Palestinian people”. She told the magazine that one of her “bigger regrets” is that she was not raised around “Muslim people”, especially after her parents separated.
“I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practise, just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture,” she was quoted as saying. “But I wasn’t given that,” she added.
When Bella was a toddler, her family relocated to California and she was plucked from the Palestinian side of her family in Washington DC. “I speak about [this stuff] for the elderly that are still living there that have never been able to see Palestine free, and for the children that can still grow up and have a beautiful life,” the model said.
She told the publication that while she realises being this vocal about such causes can impact her career, she remains unfazed. “I realised I’m not on this earth to be a model. I’m so lucky and blessed that I’m in a position where I can speak out the way that I do. And really, the downfall is what? That I lose my job?”
She added that some things remain more important than her career.
