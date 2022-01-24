Why Bella Hadid quit drinking: ‘Felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself’

Many celebrities have, in the recent past, opened up about their relationship with drinking and what sobriety means to them — among them is Bella Hadid. The model and younger sister of Gigi Hadid has spoken about her mental health — especially dealing with anxiety — and has now shared her experience with drinking and why she has quit.

In an interview with InStyle, the 25-year-old — while promoting a non-alcoholic beverage — revealed that she swapped her morning coffee with this drink so as to get the same energy boost, but without the anxiety. Additionally, it also helped her reduce her drinking.

“I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” she was quoted as saying.

Bella added that once she saw the brain scans from her doctor of the effects of alcohol, it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass”. The model stated that she drinks this particular beverage — of which she is also a partner and co-founder — when she has “crippling anxiety”. “And I can’t leave my house or when I’m not going to drink alcohol but still want to loosen up and be able to speak to people and socialise,” she said.

The model revealed that while this is her first ‘Dry January‘, she does not see herself going back to drinking. “I don’t feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school. There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Recently, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen also noted that she has “endless energy” after quitting alcohol. Sharing her journey of sobriety, she said: “Six months, no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by. I probably won’t be excited till a larger milestone like at least five years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? (sic)”

She also shared that she now has “endless energy, way less anxiety” and is “happier” and “more present than ever”. “It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then re-evaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!”

