Bella Hadid’s habit of ‘people-pleasing’ made her abandon boundaries: ‘It went into my work space’

Bella Hadid who has often spoken about her personal life and struggles with mental health, has made a new revelation. The supermodel shared that the habit of ‘people-pleasing‘ led to her pushing her boundaries and even abandoning them in her previous relationships.

According to a report in The Independent, the 25-year-old revealed to Amanda de Cadenet on the Victoria’s Secret ‘VS Voices’ podcast that she would constantly go “back to men and women that had abused [her]”. “That’s where the people-pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries — not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my work space,” she was quoted as saying.

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid, Bella also shared that in her childhood, she would feel that she was the ‘black sheep’ in the family. “I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up. I grew up around men — whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was — where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice,” she commented on her upbringing.

The model also said that when she moved into relationships growing up, “and not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard” affected her in her “adult relationships very intensely”. “My nervous system would crash. It was fight or flight.”

Finding and reclaiming “autonomy” and several lifestyle changes including “staying off social media” helped her feel more like herself.

Previously, she had opened up about anxiety, defending the ‘crying selfies’ that she had posted on social media. Bella said the post made her feel “less lonely”. “I had a lot of people that have reached out saying, ‘I feel that way, too.’”

“[I posted those photos] to make sure anybody that was feeling that way knew it was okay to feel that way. Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth,” the top model was quoted as saying.

