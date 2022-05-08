Met Gala 2022: Bella Hadid’s corset she ‘couldn’t breathe in’, anxiety before walking up the stairs

Bella Hadid walked the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 2 in Burberry by Riccardo Tisci — a look that came to life after Hadid shared her ideas in a 25-page presentation, said the supermodel, 25, in an interview with Interview magazine.

“…I tried to limit it to the period from 1895 to 1903,” she said of her black corset, tulle sleeve gloves, lace skirt and stockings with pearl anklets. “I really liked a lot of the ties and the big fabrics and the tulle and obviously the corsets and the bustiers, but we also wanted to make sure that it stayed very much Riccardo — very simplistic, but chic.”

Hadid also shared the behind-the-scenes of getting ready for the biggest night in fashion, saying it comes with “so much anxiety”. After attending the Gala for many years, she said she has been able to “take a lot of pressure off” the evening and its expectations.

“We spend a lot of time — designing the dress and with my glam team — figuring out the creative part before I actually get to the hotel on Met day. So by the time it’s Met day, we’re just like living, listening to music, dancing. But 20 minutes beforehand it gets kind of stressful, because I’m a Libra and I’m always late. I try to not be late, but I always am anyway,” Hadid said.

She also shared even after attending the Gala five times since 2015, the evening still goes by in a blur. “I literally like, blacked out. I don’t even think I got one good photo on the red carpet. Now that I look back, I realize that people literally stand there for 20 minutes and they give. I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs.” She continued, “I don’t think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening.”

