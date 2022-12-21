scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Belgian social media star uses power of visuals to demystify disability

Sarah Talbi, 40, was born without upper limbs and grew up learning to use her feet and toes as hands and fingers.

Sarah Talbi, Sarah Talbi differently-abledForty-year-old Sarah Talbi from Belgium receives a hug from her daughter Lilia at their home in Brussels, Belgium. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Being disabled doesn’t define a person,” says Sarah Talbi, who was born without arms and has become a social media star with her videos on cooking, painting and other activities she is able to do thanks to the extraordinary dexterity of her feet.

“I wanted to show that there is nothing dramatic about being disabled,” says Sarah, who appears in one YouTube video showing her audience how to cook a Maghrebi dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes and peppers, all done with her toes and feet.

Sarah Talbi, Sarah Talbi differently-abled Fourty-year-old Sarah Talbi from Belgium attends a watercolor workshop in Namur, Belgium. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

“Thanks to the era of social media, we can exploit the power of images,” Talbi told Reuters from her home in Belgium’s capital, Brussels. “To see people with disabled bodies even 10 years ago would have been almost unthinkable. Today it is much more tolerated and less shocking.”

Talbi, 40, was born without upper limbs and grew up learning to use her feet and toes as hands and fingers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

In recent years she has emerged as an influential champion of the disabled, meeting politicians, attending conferences and creating social media content to promote understanding, demystify disability and squash taboos.

Sarah Talbi, Sarah Talbi differently-abled Fourty-year-old Sarah Talbi from Belgium drinks water at her home in Brussels. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

She now has about half a million followers on social media channels.

Talbi, a single mother of four-year-old Lilia, studied when she was younger to be a translator, but she struggled to find work because of her disability.

Advertisement

“Often we are treated like children,” she told a European Day of Persons with Disabilities conference in Brussels last month, where she explained that many people post unpleasant comments and even mock her disability on social media.

Sarah Talbi, Sarah Talbi differently-abled Sarah Talbi walks in the street with her daughter Lilia, 4, in Brussels, Belgium. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

She started to draw and paint with her feet and, with support from a teacher, found she had a talent for watercolours, her toes curling as deftly as fingers would around the paintbrush as her other foot holds the paper still.

“I realised that we could always go beyond our limits,” she said. “I realised that these limits didn’t exist in reality, that they were all in the mind.”

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 04:30:44 pm
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi reiterates: Opening a shop of love in BJP’s market of hate

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

We just cannot get enough of Malaika Arora in this white sheer sari
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close