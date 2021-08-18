‘Being a mom’: Gal Gadot shares a photo of herself pumping breast milk on set

You can always count on Wonder Woman Gal Gadot to do something wonderfully simple and still make a bold statement. The actor shared two photographs of herself pumping breast milk on set, while sitting on a chair and getting her hair and makeup done.

In the caption, she wrote, “Just me, backstage, being a mom ”

The mother-of-three, who recently welcomed her third daughter Daniella with husband Yaron Varsano, was clicked in a comfy white robe with a cape draped around her shoulders.

While Gadot looks happy and also makes pumping look like a seamless job, we know it is not easy for new mothers, especially those who have to return to work, while still being on double-duty and making sure their newborn is fed.

Gadot’s third child was born in June this year. She also has daughters Alma Varsano, 9, Maya Varsano, 4, whom she shares with her husband who is a real estate developer.

With this powerful post, Gadot joins the ranks of other such celebrity mothers who have normalised breastfeeding and breast milk pumping in the recent past.

Sometime back, ‘Loki‘ actor Sophia Di Martino had made a case for working mothers. She, too, had shared a photograph on Instagram, sharing details about how her costume allowed her to pump breast milk on set.

“It’s not easy being a working mama (Understatement!) #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free @elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes,” the British actor wrote in the caption.

Before that, Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol had shared a picture of the actor breastfeeding their son Veer. “Amrita feeding Veer is the most beautiful sight for me every day… It’s so surreal, so magical… almost Godly ! ” he captioned the image.

In March this year, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard had welcomed their first child and announced the news with a post on social media. Ratajkowski had then shared a heartwarming picture of herself breastfeeding the child. “If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am,” she wrote as the caption.

Here are some other instances of celebrity mothers normalising this process:

