Begin your work week by making these easy DIY hair sprays

Hair care is as important as skincare. And just like the latter, there are many interesting things you can do for the health of the hair. Most of it involves looking for the right items in the kitchen and then cooking up the perfect mix which can make the roots strong and the strands shiny. Before you begin another week, here are some natural DIY hair sprays that you can easily make; your hair will thank you for it. Read on.

Rose water hair spray

As the name suggests, this spray only involves some rose water, so it is the easiest spray in the world. You need this, especially in the summer months, because it can keep your scalp fresh and oil-free, and also eliminate the risk of scalp infections and irritations, along with dandruff. Also, as we know, rose water is known to make the skin shine naturally, and it does the same for the tresses.

Just add some rose petals to water, and heat for a while. When the petals have lost their colour and the essence has been absorbed by the water, take them out of the water and let it cool down for some time. Next, pour in into a spray bottle with pores, and your hair spray will be ready for use.

Ginger hair spray

The next best thing that you can do for the hair is to give it the goodness of ginger. Ginger is known to be game-changer when it comes to boosting immunity, and it can do wonders for the health of the hair. For this, you can just take two tablespoon fresh ginger juice and a cup of water. Mix the two, and then pour the liquid in a spray container. Shake it well, and your hair spray will be ready for use in no time. If you want to apply this on the scalp, do it at least two hours before bath, and before you wash your hair.

You can use it once every week if you are suffering from hair fall problems and hair thinning.

Which DIY spray will you be making today?

