Before your home pedicure session, keep these things in mind

Just because the salons are closed does not mean you cannot take care of yourself at home. There are many things you can do from the comfort of the house and a quick and easy pedicure session is one of them. If you have really decided to pamper yourself this weekend, vis-a-vis pedicure, here are some things to keep in mind. Let’s just say, your home pedicure session will be incomplete without them. Read on.

* Having a great ambiance is a must. You can begin by playing some light music, a soothing song of your choice to make the experience as close to the one in a salon, as possible.

* Soak your feet in a tub of lukewarm water and some bath salts. Otherwise, you can add some body soap and make a nice and fragrant bath for the feet. Stay like that for a minute or two. When the dead skin has softened, you can use a pumice stone to gently scrape it. Rinse your feet when done.

* While the feet are still soft, get started on shaping your nails. You can use your standard nail clippers to cut the nail to the desired length, and a regular filer to shape them as per your liking. Be a little careful so you do not get hurt.

* Once you are done, massage your feet a little because you deserve it. A good massage can get the blood flowing. Use a body lotion and begin from your calf muscles, all the way to the shin and the toes. Pay special attention to the heels and the sole of the feet.

* Next, pick a nail polish of your choice and gently and generously coat your nails. It is advisable that you do at least two coatings of the polish, before you let them dry. Do not rush this process as it can cause the paint to smudge. Sit tight, and avoid wearing socks, or any other footwear that cover the toes.

