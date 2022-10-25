scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Why you should follow bedtime skincare routine, and what you can do about it

From getting a supple skin to preventing premature wrinkles, find out what a nighttime TLC can do for your face

Your night-time skincare routine can take care of premature wrinkles and fine lines. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is no secret that the skin needs pampering, especially after a long day spent at work. The grime and pollution can cause acne breakouts and pigmentation if, at the end of the day, there is no cleaning and hydrating of the face. Along with that, a good eight hours of sleep is also required to re-energise the skin.

While some people have a consistent skincare routine, others may find it confusing as to how to go about it. If you fall in the latter category, worry not. Cetaphil’s team of experts has shared a five-step guide on what you should do for a good skincare regime — which can lead to rejuvenation and assimilation of essential nutrients — and why the skin actually deserves that extra pampering before bed; read on.

ALSO READ |Juhi Parmar shares simple home remedy to get rid of tired, puffy eyes, and dark circles

1. Fix pigmentation

Skin pigmentation around the mouth and forehead is a concern. The damaged and unhealthy skin cells cause the skin to darken over time. A skincare regime with cleanser-toner-moisturiser works wonders for pigmentation. The toner evens skin tone while lightening the pigmented region of the skin.

2. Deal with dryness

Waking up with dry skin can be a nightmare; it can cause itchiness, flakiness, and also redness. This can be avoided with a night-time skincare routine that comprises a good quality moisturiser that suits your skin. It can leave you with supple and hydrated skin in the morning.

ALSO READ |Skincare alert: Here’s why night creams are absolutely necessary

3. Smooth skin

Skin exfoliation and cleansing are a must to ensure smooth skin. This is best achieved when the repair mode of your skin is at its peak. Since the level of melatonin (that helps control the body’s sleep cycle) is high at night, skincare right before your bedtime is ideal.

Night-time skincare routine that comprises a good quality moisturiser that suits your skin can leave you with supple and hydrated skin in the morning. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

4. Glowing skin

A clean and moisturised skin at night will allow clogged pores to open up and create enough space for your skin cells to breathe. This ensures the overall health of the skin giving you a beautiful morning glow.

ALSO READ |Beware! These four habits may increase fine lines and wrinkles on your face

5. Prevent early wrinkles, fine lines

Your night-time skincare routine can take care of premature wrinkles and fine lines. Dry and coarse skin welcomes wrinkles early on, and so, hydrating your skin is crucial to trap moisture in the cells and to have that soft glow.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 09:40:00 pm
