Follow these steps to become an eco-conscious makeup lover

The pandemic has made us question our way of living and ironically, this is the best time to incorporate a sustainable lifestyle. Besides discontinuing the use of plastic and harmful chemicals, it is also about taking a look at your makeup cabinet and deciding which products you need and which you don’t.

And if you believe that parting with your beauty products is no less than a heartbreak, hold tight! Follow these easy steps and give back to the environment.

Look for the rabbit sign

Go for cruelty-free products. Period. Let’s be honest, you don’t want to use a beauty product that was tested on bunnies, causing fatal or lasting damage. If you’ve noticed the leaping bunny logo, it’s considered the global gold standard for cruelty-free products. Animal testing has been a long-held issue throughout the world, so do your part to save animals!

Use multi-tasking products

While less is more in terms of makeup application, try implementing this with the number of products you use too. Go for blushes that can double up as eye shadows or lip shades that works as blushes. Skip the concealer and instead use a foundation to cover up blemishes. Not only will you save on packaging but also on wastage and money! Isn’t that a win?

Ditch makeup wipes

We know you love the feeling of wiping all that dirt and makeup at the end of the day with makeup wipes but did you know it takes at least a century for it to biodegrade? The damage to the environment is long term and it is not good for your skin either. They strip your face of natural oils plus the soaked makeup wipes are filled with chemicals. Even cotton pads aren’t good for the environment, but there are numerous natural alternatives present to help you remove the gunk and makeup, one of them being a muslin cloth. It cleanses your skin and works as a gentle exfoliator at the same time.

Look out for sustainable packaging

We love the scrumptious packaging but they do more harm to the planet than you can imagine. Most beauty packaging cannot be recycled. When you order a beauty product online, you see them come wrapped in heaps of bubble-wrap which not only increases waste but also harms the planet. Make it a point to consciously look out for brands that have sustainable packaging like glass or recyclable cardboard, or recyclable plastic-like PeT. If you aren’t sure what the brand is doing to minimise the harm, make it a point to ask and if they are not sure, don’t buy from them. As consumers, we hold a lot of power. Secondly, go for refillable options which are ultimately cheaper than buying a whole new set.

We hope you incorporated these steps.

