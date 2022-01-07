Beauty trends that ruled 2021 and will continue in the New Year

Skin and hair care have gained enough prominence in the last two years. As such, self-care and pampering trends have emerged.

With skin care, haircare, and body care becoming priorities, people also became cautious of what they were applying and eating. Many also realised the harm being caused to the environment, in turn, resorting to natural and make-at-home DIYs.

“So, in 2022 — with the lines between skincare and wellness, and nutrition and wellness getting blurred — power gummies, multivitamins, and other trends would be seen ruling the beauty space. What started from off-the-shelf hand sanitisers at the onset of the pandemic, went onto in-depth probiotic skincare to antibacterial haircare — leading to reacceptance of our natural self,” said Naina Ruhail, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Vanity Wagon.

Here are some of the forecasted beauty trends that emerged in 2021, and will continue in 2022.

Clean skincare

Transparency is the key. Staying true to yourself and your consumers — in terms of what ingredients your products are made of, if you are following ethical practices in making them — is necessary. With people getting aware of what goes on their skin, they have started paying more attention to the ingredient list of what they buy. Ambiguous labelling must be avoided.

Blue light protection

With almost everything going digital, blue light is the new problem. Also known as High Energy Visible (HEV) light, it is emitted by all electronic gadgets such as tablets, smartphones, laptop. According to experts, HEV is capable of penetrating deeper into the skin than UVA and UVB sun rays. Blue light takes a toll on your skin, and exposure to it during nighttime is believed to wreak havoc on the skin’s natural repair process causing premature aging. To arm you against this, skincare formulated with anti-aggressors are being considered.

Sustainable beauty

Most beauty products today contain toxic chemicals which can be harmful for your skin as well as the environment. Hence, customers are switching to cleaner beauty brands. Sustainability is a very wide term, which essentially means to reuse, repurpose, recycle and reduce. Since, the bigger brands are yet to adapt to clean means, the beauty industry becoming sustainable is a little outlying an idea to come into existence. However, after the outbreak of the pandemic, people have grown well-informed about the clean and natural ingredients in their beauty products.

Sustainability- the better option for you and the environment. (Source: Pexels) Sustainability- the better option for you and the environment. (Source: Pexels)

Custom-made products

Today’s consumers reject the “one size fits all” mould that was once the standard of the beauty industry. Customisation according to skin types is what brands have set their eyes upon next. Custom beauty today has gone one step further, by converging technology, science, and beauty with e-commerce. These elements combined, allow brands to engineer the perfect products, entirely customised to an individual’s needs, and all from the comfort of their own home.

Plant-based products

2022 comes forward with the concept of green beauty, inspired by green chemistry. Just like in 2021, it lays emphasis on natural, plant-based ingredients. Skincare with probiotic-infused products that add bacteria to the skin and help it maintain its optimal balance. Although they are present in some skincare products, they are going to be used exponentially as the research on prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics advances. Chlorophyll does much more than just helping plants during photosynthesis. It can do wonders to your skin and body as it has vitamins that are beneficial for all skin types. It can reduce acne, minimise wrinkles, calm irritation. Long before it was used in skincare products, it was used in Indian Ayurvedic treatments and ailments. Extracted from the leaves and seeds of the Psoralea corylifolia plant, it has antioxidizing and anti-aging properties. This ingredient is bound to be the future replacement of retinol soon.

Plant based products are always a safer bet. (Source: Pexels) Plant based products are always a safer bet. (Source: Pexels)

Skinmalism

Embracing natural skin and hair has been the ‘it-trend’ in the beauty space today. According to Pinterest’s 2021 Trends Predictions report, people are forfeiting a complicated makeup routine to embrace slow beauty and let their natural skin texture shine through (think glowy skin and visible freckles).

Clean beauty- natural and non-toxic products

Resolve to using only toxin-free products in 2022. (Source: Pexels) Resolve to using only toxin-free products in 2022. (Source: Pexels)

From ancient times, people have known that natural ingredients are best for the skin. Clean beauty is a segment that brings us closer towards the ultimate goal, sustainability. And it is the increased awareness of health and environmental sustainability that are the “big drivers in moving forward the clean beauty movement.”

