Follow these simply beauty tips; they won’t burn a hole in your pocket!

When it comes to taking care of the skin — less is more. Instead of resorting to quick-fixes and products offering ‘magical solutions’, focus on diet and lifestyle — two components which require consistent effort and discipline. They define the quality of our skin, and do not require us to spend any money. Here are some golden rules of skincare, as explained by Ritika Sharma, the founder of House of Beauty.

Sweat it out!

A 45-minute workout is enough to get your sweat glands to work. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A 45-minute workout is enough to get your sweat glands to work. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

For many, working out can be intense practice that requires equipment and a few hours. But. a 45-minute walk or 30-minute HIIT workout can turn things around not just for your body but also for your skin. In fact, it is more than enough to get you to sweat and pump your adrenaline up.

“Working out isn’t just to get you fit, it improves blood circulation, allowing for better delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the skin. This keeps the skin glowing and helps in anti-ageing,” Sharma says.

Hydration is key

Don’t just drink to hydrate yourself, drink to heal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Don’t just drink to hydrate yourself, drink to heal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

From reducing puffiness and preventing acne to flushing out toxins and preventing premature ageing — there is little this element cannot cure. “Don’t just drink water with the intention to hydrate but also to heal,” says Sharma. Make sure you consume at least 2-3 litres of water and add a lot of fresh fruit juices to your diet.

If you can’t get yourself to follow a timely routine to hydrate yourself, install a water app on your phone to give you reminders. “One important thing to note, however, is to make sure to avoid drinking water 30 minutes before and after a meal to maximize nutrient absorption,” she says.

Curb your sugar intake

Cut down on the sugar and notice a difference. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Cut down on the sugar and notice a difference. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Cutting out processed sugar in coffee, desserts, biscuits, carbonated drinks and more, can be a hard task but it has the potential to drastically improve the energy and quality of sleep.

By reducing the insulin spike in the blood, cutting out sugar also prevents inflammation on the skin. “Not only that, according to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating 100 grams of sugar in any form can lower the white blood cells’ power to fight bacteria by 50 per cent,” shares Sharma. Now more than ever, it’s essential for us to do what it takes to keep our immunity levels at an all-time high.

Timing is everything

It is not just about the skincare products but also about the timing. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is not just about the skincare products but also about the timing. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“What skin care products you use is almost just as important as when you apply them during the day. Follow a proper morning skincare routine which includes a moisturiser and a sunscreen.

At night, add vitamin C if you want to fight dark spots or another active ingredient such as retinol to help you keep the signs of ageing at bay. “If you want to give yourself a relaxing massage add, a 5-10 minute jade roller massage to help you unwind and release any tension along the jawline and brows. But this isn’t a blueprint by any means. Find what works for you and implement it for 6-8 weeks until you create a sustainable ritual,” Sharma says in conclusion.

