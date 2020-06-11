Beauty in lockdown: Three men in their early 20s share their skincare routine

Do men enjoy skincare as much as their female counterparts? (Photo: Getty) Do men enjoy skincare as much as their female counterparts? (Photo: Getty)

There’s a certain belief that the reason men have better skin is because they apply fewer products. Is that true or do we just not know enough about their skincare routines?

While many may think that skincare is synonymous with women, that’s not really the case. We talked to a few young men to understand their thoughts on the subject and while they took their time opening up, they finally divulged the products they have sworn by for years.

Here are three men in their early 20s with amazing skin sharing their routine.

Ritansh Jain

Skincare is more than just applying products, one should also focus on what goes inside their body. (Photo: Ritansh Jain) Skincare is more than just applying products, one should also focus on what goes inside their body. (Photo: Ritansh Jain)

Ritansh, a 25-year-old luxury and fashion PR executive, said skincare has been an important part of his lifestyle for the last seven years. “Ever since I started following beauty influencers, I’ve had this inclination towards incorporating a proper routine for my skin and since then I’ve seen decent results,” he says.

However, skincare is more than just applying the moisturiser he swears by, he says, “I believe skincare dives deep into our regular activities, our diet and our sleep cycle too. Massaging our skin with a moisturiser is part of the routine but it doesn’t bring much of a difference on its own.” Jain follows a proper diet where he ensures that he consumes a sufficient amount of water and gets his dose of greens. “I also make it a point to give my skin at least 15 minutes of the day no matter how tiring it gets. I make it a point to never miss out on sunscreen during the day and at night I thoroughly cleanse and moisturise.”

Deep Pathare

“I feel men should start focusing on skincare because having a healthy skin boosts your confidence and makes you sure of yourself,” shares Deep. (Photo: Deep Pathare) “I feel men should start focusing on skincare because having a healthy skin boosts your confidence and makes you sure of yourself,” shares Deep. (Photo: Deep Pathare)

Deep is a beauty content creator and fashion designer who has been practising skincare for almost five years now. Skincare is obviously important for him as he shares, “I was always conscious about my skin as a teenager because of hormonal breakouts; it played a major role in making me self-conscious.”

Skincare for him is more than just using potent ingredients like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid, retinol, etc. He was often told that “it’s a woman’s ‘job’ to take care of skin or it’s a girly/feminine/gay thing to do”, but researching and unlearning has helped the beauty content creator to a larger extent. On his skincare routine, he reveals, “My skincare routine targets issues like dryness, acne and dehydration. So the majority of it consists of products that are super hydrating, repairing and maintaining my skin barrier for water retention and fighting acne. ”

Devansh Yadav

His interest in skincare started out when he was very young because of his mother and sister. (Photo: Devansh Yadav) His interest in skincare started out when he was very young because of his mother and sister. (Photo: Devansh Yadav)

Devansh Yadav, a civil services aspirant, is a minimalist when it comes to skincare. As someone who has been taking special care of his skin since the second year of college, his go-to products are neem-face wash along with petroleum jelly. “Honestly, there are a godsend,” shares the 23-year-old. He’s quick to mention that his affinity began because his mother and sister were skincare enthusiasts. “I used to use a basic moisturiser but lately I added those products.”

He confesses that there have been times when he has been teased for self-grooming. “The idea that skincare is something feminine, or not to be practised by males is a sign of toxic masculinity, rooted in insecurity and ego. I just turn a deaf ear to such people and just focus on glowing,” says Devansh.

