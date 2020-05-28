Beauty in lockdown: 3 working moms on pampering their skin while multitasking

What has been your quarantine beauty routine? (Photo: Getty) What has been your quarantine beauty routine? (Photo: Getty)

As we cope with the lockdown, skincare remains a priority for most, even busy mothers. It may mean splashing cold water on the face and patting dry before bedtime or putting on an enriched face pack while unwinding with a good book. You may miss the luxury of choosing from your cabinet of bespoke skincare products, as you balance parenthood, put in office hours from home and take on domestic duties.

We asked three working mothers why skincare is therapeutic and their secret maintenance tips while they are multitasking.

Soel Saha

“I have stopped using a face wash completely, the aloe vers gel works as a great alternative!” says Saha. (Photo: Soel Saha) “I have stopped using a face wash completely, the aloe vers gel works as a great alternative!” says Saha. (Photo: Soel Saha)

Soel Saha (41) works night shifts. Thus, invariably there’s no time to follow a proper skincare routine, she says. “During my childhood, I used to rub fruits on my face during summers. Now, with my working hours at night, there’s barely enough time to follow a skincare routine,” remarks the sales professional. But, ever since lockdown started, she has started applying kumkumadi oil on her face before going to sleep. “It is my quick fix because it leaves a soft glow the next morning.” Also known as Kumkumadi Tailam, this oil works wonders as a double-duty product with twin benefits of toning and moisturising, while addressing premature ageing and pigmentation.

On days when she is sitting in her PJs in front of the laptop, while simultaneously helping her son with his summer holiday homework, she mentions, “I just pluck aloe vera, scoop out the gel and massage it all over my face and leave it for 30 minutes before heading to the shower. While it dries, I finish my chores. I have stopped using a face wash completely, the gel works as a great alternative!” claims Saha.

Mehali Gupta

On days when she is breaking out, Mehali likes to keep things minimal. (Photo: Mehali Gupta) On days when she is breaking out, Mehali likes to keep things minimal. (Photo: Mehali Gupta)

The 33-year-old HR professional swears by her facial oils. “Since the last couple of months, I have realised the importance of different oils in our skincare routine. My favourite of all is tea tree as I have acne-prone skin,” shares Gupta. She isn’t a fan of chemical products and likes to follow age-old skincare routines. “My most favourite skincare hack is the besan uptan; my grandmother used to religiously apply it and the results were awesome. Growing up, I had a habit of doing the same and it has totally worked for me over the years,” she says.

The HR professional also shares the recipe to whip up the face pack. “All you have to do is take a teaspoon of besan along with a teaspoon of honey and turmeric. If you are someone who has dry skin then opt for yoghurt or milk.” On days when she is breaking out, she likes to keep things minimal. “I don’t resort to any acne-gels or creams. All I do is take a few drops of clove oil since it calms the itching sensation,” remarks Gupta. She likes to call it a day with coconut oil since it has a cooling effect on her skin.

Ruchi Singh

“My best friend is cold running water topped up with a rosewater face mist!” mentions Ruchi Singh. (Photo: Ruchi Singh) “My best friend is cold running water topped up with a rosewater face mist!” mentions Ruchi Singh. (Photo: Ruchi Singh)

Ruchi Singh (45) has been dealing with combination skin, which is a little bit of oily as well as dry. To keep complications at bay, Singh comments, “My best-friend is cold running water, topped with a rosewater face mist!”

Over the years, she has made it a point to not wash her face multiple times a day. “I just feel that multiple washes tend to erode the natural oils of your skin. Moreover, I am not a big skincare fanatic, so washing my face once works just fine for me.”

