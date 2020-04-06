This simple hack will help you remove blackheads; check it out here

The quest for clear skin never stops, does it? But for every new product beauty companies introduce to keep up with your beauty game, there is a bizarre DIY beauty hack making the rounds on the internet. One of them happens to be involving a dental floss — and you wouldn’t believe what it helps with. Blackhead removal. Don’t trust us? Scroll down to know all about it.
🔪DIY trick using disposable floss picks and mouthwash. This trick helps to extract whiteheads and blackheads. This hack definitely works❗️If you try it, tag me 🤗 ♥️ ___________ ◾️All you need is a hot towel, floss pick, and toner. ___________ 1️⃣Take a towel and place it in hot water. Take the towel out and make sure it isn’t too hot. Also, make sure that the area is clean and place the towel on the problem area so that the heat will open up the pores. Do this for about 5 mins or so. 2️⃣Take the disposable floss pick and drag it in a scraping motion. This option is cheaper and less likely to scar you than using a metal extractor. Be sure to not over do it. 3️⃣When finished, rinse the area with a mild cleanser. 4️⃣Follow up with a toner (you can use rose water, mouthwash, or your regular toner.) ❗️If you have really sensitive skin don't use mouthwash or do a patch test first. 5️⃣Be sure to moisturize your nose after applying the toner. ———– Tag your bestie ♥️ 👻SNAPCHAT: A_LLURE7 _____________ @hudabeauty @monakattan @alyakattan #hudabeauty #hairmakeupdiary #facemask #skincare #makeuptutorial #fashionarttut #laurag_143 #sukhimann_ #instadaily #instalike #instamood #instafashion #chico #fashion #instamakeup #indianvlogger #indianblogger #desibeautyblog #hudabeauty #allmordernmakeup #melformakeup #hypnaughtymakeup #inssta_makeup #makeupfanatic1 #brian_champagne #makeuptutorial #shimycatsmua #fakeupfix #associationofbeauty #hairmakeupdiary #liveglam #laurag_143 #brian_champagne
Steps
- Wet a towel with lukewarm water and place it on your face for 5-10 minutes. This will help open your pores and make the process of extracting blackheads easier.
- Now, drag the floss over the skin. Do it twice and use a fresh strip if you see there are more blackheads.
- After it is done, clean your face with a mild cleanser. Follow your usual CTM routine and call it a day.
However, remember that this is a safe method to remove your blackheads as long as you don’t apply much force. Try not picking on your skin since that could irritate and make the skin inflamed. However, if you are someone who has blackheads frequently, opt for skincare products which consist of salicylic acid since it works wonders when it comes to absorbing excess oil.
