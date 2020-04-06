This simple hack will help you remove blackheads; check it out here

This hack will help you remove those pesky blackheads in a jiffy! (Photo: Getty) This hack will help you remove those pesky blackheads in a jiffy! (Photo: Getty)

The quest for clear skin never stops, does it? But for every new product beauty companies introduce to keep up with your beauty game, there is a bizarre DIY beauty hack making the rounds on the internet. One of them happens to be involving a dental floss — and you wouldn’t believe what it helps with. Blackhead removal. Don’t trust us? Scroll down to know all about it.

Steps

Wet a towel with lukewarm water and place it on your face for 5-10 minutes. This will help open your pores and make the process of extracting blackheads easier. Now, drag the floss over the skin. Do it twice and use a fresh strip if you see there are more blackheads. After it is done, clean your face with a mild cleanser. Follow your usual CTM routine and call it a day.

However, remember that this is a safe method to remove your blackheads as long as you don’t apply much force. Try not picking on your skin since that could irritate and make the skin inflamed. However, if you are someone who has blackheads frequently, opt for skincare products which consist of salicylic acid since it works wonders when it comes to absorbing excess oil.

