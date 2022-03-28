‘Beauty is a huge confidence builder, occupies an irreplaceable place’: Manish Malhotra

Bollywood’s favourite designer and the man behind looks the country has swooned over — from Sushmita Sen in Main Hoona Na, Preity Zinta in Kal Ho naa Ho, to Deepika Padukone in Om Shaanti Om — Manish Malhotra hardly needs an introduction. And if you have seen his collections, you might have noticed that beyond the ornately embellished lehengas and his label’s signature sequin saris, they also always feature impeccable beauty looks, something that, he feels, can make or break an outfit.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Malhotra shares why beauty is and always will be irreplaceable, why Rekha is his favourite beauty icon, and how beauty has changed in Bollywood over the years.

How do you define beauty?

Beauty, for me, is a celebration of oneself. If you look good, you feel good, so beauty is a huge confidence builder. The Manish Malhotra Beauty line is a celebration of your own style and celebrates being authentic to who you are. It’s not only aspirational but also accessible.

What inspired you to venture into beauty?

Over the years it has been a privilege contributing to making individuals feel special in their auspicious moments. However, fashion is not just limited to apparel and accessories, but also makeup and beauty. With the overwhelming beauty standards set by the world, people have somewhere forgotten their individuality. My wish is to give aspirational individuals a platform, medium and place to express themselves. To celebrate who they are, to promote positivity.

Over the years, how have you seen the approach to beauty change in Bollywood?

Beauty looks and trends have evolved a lot since the movies of the ’90s, as there was a time when bold lips and double-layered eyeliner were in vogue, but now beauties are more focused on looking natural and minimalist. Therefore, beauty always occupies an irreplaceable place as it’s constantly evolving.

And, do you think that has had an impact on how the Indian mass, as well as the beauty industry, is also treating beauty?

Definitely, there is a rise in the beauty industry, consumers are more aware and conscious, and skincare is suddenly taking top priority. A high percentage of natural and organic ingredients have become table stakes for consumers. They are looking for clean, simplified routines that have long-lasting effects while still being multi-functional and sustainable to the environment.

Do you have any favourites from Bollywood/Hollywood whose beauty game you totally love?

Rekha ji, I love her… I love the fact that even if she is wearing a simple white cotton suit, she’ll have a deep burgundy or red lip colour. She has made that lip colour her own.

What does your skincare routine look like during the summers?

In summer, I prefer a mix of face gel, scrubs and natural packs from my own collection and of course, I never leave without sunscreen. The amla moisturiser and rose lip moisturiser works great.

What is the one thing you wish Indian women to adopt when it comes to beauty?

I feel that a lot of women are scared to experiment with their looks. It is very important to not take yourself too seriously and my philosophy has always been that. You need to celebrate being yourself.

Beauty trends you’ve been loving lately

More than anything, the major trend is embracing who you are. Radical self-expression and flaunting your real skin. Next is minimalist skincare – reduce the usage of too many products and give your skin time to breathe well. The redefinition of masculinity in the grooming industry will flourish. The Y2K fashion will take a lead and pay homage to the nineties by promoting creative, celebratory looks and enhancing natural textures.

How much does makeup play a role in your collection presentations?

I really feel like makeup, hair, and jewellery can make or break an outfit. It adds to feeling good and even kicks up the confidence within. While designing and styling the right outfits are important to awaken the character in the film or in collections, beauty equally matters to fill the missing gap of grooming. Beauty looks have always had that importance be it back in the day or today.

