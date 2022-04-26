Do your nails break easily? Know the causes

April 26, 2022 5:00:04 pm
While we indulge in regular skin and haircare, many of us often forget that our nails need attention too, to keep them from turning brittle and weak.
Along with regular maintenance, a healthy lifestyle and nutritious diet are equally important for long and strong nails. Recently, dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share why you may be suffering from weak or brittle nails.
“We know nutritional deficiencies can cause brittle nails but there are a multitude of other causes which can cause nail breakage”, she captioned the post.
*Normal ageing and dry skin may be the cause for brittle nails.
*Skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis may lead to brittle and weak nails.
*Various health concerns such as lichen planus and hyphothyroidism may cause brittle nails.
*Iron deficiency, fungal infection and hastily done manicures may also lead to the nails becoming weak.
*Wet work such as washing utensils without wearing gloves, washing clothes etc leads to continued exposure of the nail beds to water. This could lead to weaker nails.
*Longer nails often lead to dehydration as well, making your nail beds and cuticles more prone to dryness.
*According to Dr Panth, ‘finding the cause’ of brittle nails is important in order to treat it. “Visit a qualified dermatologist near you for evaluation”, she recommended.
