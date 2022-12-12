Beat stress, eat small meals: Twinkle Khanna shares top tips to look younger than your age

It is no secret that stress is the number one cause of health problems that reflect not just internally, but show up on the face, too, in the form of stress lines and wrinkles, premature ageing, a lack of glow, among other things. The good news is, there are many things one can do to combat stress.

Often, celebrities talk about stress management, and one can take ideas and tips on what can be done to make life easier and a little more relaxed. Twinkle Khanna, who is an author and a columnist, posted a detailed video wherein she talked about the many ways in which she manages her stress.

Posted on the official Tweak India YouTube channel, in the video titled ‘Twinkle Khanna’s tips to feeling young no matter your real age’, the former actor jokes, “When it comes to making you look and feel older, stress is even worse than birthdays.”

She adds that there are some easy ways to feel forever young, no matter the age printed on one’s birth certificate. What does Twinkle do? The 47-year-old says when she was younger, she had three goals: being a mother, being a dog-parent and having a garden. “Now, when the kids and the dog are turning my brain into a masala bheja fry, I escape to my garden. Even if you don’t have a garden at home, place some plants near your window or on the balcony. This can lift your mood instantly, improve concentration and help you de-stress,” she advises.

The mother-of-two also states that to beat stress and look younger, one can try eating small meals for dinner, adding that she got this tip from veteran actor Waheeda Rehman. “When you eat less at night, your body can rest, instead of spending too much energy digesting food. Like Waheeda ji, I also eat an omelette for dinner and then, I am off to bed by 10 pm,” she says.

Twinkle says that it is never too late to start learning a new skill. The video then cuts to her playing a guitar at home. She admits that she cannot sing or even hum. “But, to bond with my little one who plays to keep my neural connections strong, I learnt to play the guitar.”

According to her, it is also important to wake the brain up with breathing exercises. “If you wake up but your brain continues to sleep, you can try [some] breathing exercises,” Twinkle says, while performing pranayama. She promises that one will feel “calm and energised” by doing this for just 5 minutes.

Next, she says, one must not be afraid to come across as silly. “Nothing in life is sacred, except laughter. I tend to crack all the jokes on myself,” Twinkle laughs, adding that you can sing a made-up song, try a funny accent or tell a bad joke that can make someone roll their eyes.

In the end, she says, it is important to wear sunscreen to defy age. She shares that she suffered from “pigmentation [of the skin] in the form of melasma” when her children were born. She adds that she applies sunscreen every day on her face, neck and hands. “If you have to go out in the afternoon, you can wear a dupatta or a hat for extra protection.”

She concludes by saying that it is important to befriend books which, for her, are her “anti-ageing weapons”. “They can make you feel forever young and joyful,” she says about books.

What do you think about these tips?

