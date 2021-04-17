‘Beard or no beard?’: Milind Soman asks which look suits him more

Which is your favourite look? (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram)

The idea of grooming has taken on different meanings now considering that having a beard is no longer considered shabby. In fact, it has become a style statement. And so is not having one. Milind Soman, who has been sporting a beard for a long time now, finally decided to bid adieu to it recently. He posted a fun video on Instagram followed by a clean-shaven look picture, which was all smiles.

Take a look.

In an engaging post with his followers, he asked, “Beard or no beard?”

While his mother Usha Soman liked the beard look, wife Ankita Konwar could not decide. And rightly so.

Soon, the post went viral on social media with comments dropping in from several fans.

A user wrote, “Beard or no beard makes no difference when one looks like Adonis!”

Another comment reads, “I never thought that I would watch a man shaving without blinking my eyes…beard or no beard, you simply rock!”

Another fan clearly was impressed, beard or not. “For me you are the only man who looks amazing and handsome with or without beard..”

Soman, a celebrated supermodel and now a fitness aficionado, had recently tested positive after which he completed his quarantine in Lonavala and tested negative.

He shared his quarantine activities on social media, including celebrating Holi, taking out time for fitness and more.

Which look do you like more?

