Keep beard dandruff at bay with these dermatologist-approved do’s and don’ts

Dandruff is a common scalp problem in which the skin starts peeling and leads to white flakey residue and itchiness. While scalp dandruff is known to people, have you ever heard of beard dandruff?

A condition especially faced by men, beard dandruff usually presents itself as dry, powdery scales “which are flakey, cause irritation and itching”, explains dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal in an Instagram post. Check out the video here:

Common causes of beard dandruff may be psoriasis or seborrheic dermatitis, unsuitable grooming products and improper hygiene, according to the dermatologist, who further said that a common, naturally occurring yeast called ‘Malassezia’, which proliferates on beard skin due to various triggers, can also lead to beard dandruff.

As such, if you are looking for ways to get rid of beard dandruff, here are some useful tips for the expert:

Avoid using too hot/cold water to wash beard

Do not use too hot or too cold water to wash your face. Use lukewarm water instead as it will not strip the skin of it’s natural oils and make it dehydrated.

Exfoliate regularly

Exercise dry exfoliation regularly to keep beard dandruff at bay. “This must be done gently in circles with a brush with hard bristles before entering the shower”, said Dr Agarwal.

Switch to a PH-friendly cleanser

“Use a cleanser with balanced pH”, advised Dr Agarwal, as it will ensure hydration levels of the skin remain intact. Using a PH friendly cleanser will also make your facial skin much more supple and smooth as it doesn’t it out.

Avoid anti-dandruff products

Dr Agarwal said, ”Using anti-dandruff soaps and shampoos will only dry your beard. Avoid using them and stick to your regular face wash.”

Don’t forget to moisturise

“Moisturise your beard with a lotion and not a cream”, said Dr Agarwal. A lotion is thinner in consistency than a cream, which is usually richer in texture. “Do this 2-3 times a day to not only maintain your beard, but also keep it away from dandruff”, added Dr Agarwal.

Seek professional advice if symptoms persist

If you feel like you have tried everything possible to combat beard dandruff and are yet to find relief, consult your dermatologist for the next course of action.

