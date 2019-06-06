‘Be vocal and talk to everyone about what you are feeling’: Neha Dhupia’s advice to new moms

Neha Dhupia was recently in the Capital to unveil the new Daniel Wellington Cricket Campaign collection in the wake of world cup 2019. We caught up with the actor-chat show host to talk about her new role of being a mother, postpartum depression, her take on maternity fashion and more.

Excerpts:

What according to you is the hardest part of being a new mom?

The Guilt. It’s always the guilt that kills you. When I am standing at the door and my little one waves me bye-bye it breaks my heart.

If you had to, what advice would you give to a first time mom?

Be vocal and talk to everyone about what you are feeling. I have always said it out aloud that postpartum depression is a real thing. Because when you are pregnant you have a lot of people to look after you but once you give birth and everything changes, there are a lot of hormones that kick in. I have been very lucky because I have a wonderful husband, and great family support.

Maternity style is big these days. Any tips to keep in mind for moms-to-be while curating their maternity wardrobe?

Just shop for all seasons, but whatever you are wearing, remember to wear flats and sneakers because you need to stay safe. And post delivery, you have all the more reasons to wear flats because you might have to carry your baby.

What do you think of the new collection? And are you a watch person?

It’s fantastic and I am totally into watches when it comes to completing my outfits.

When it comes to fashion, you are not the one to conform to trends. What would you describe your style as?

My style is very classic, comfortable and practical. Even the Daniel Wellington accessories that I wear has a minimalist touch which comes out as a very clean and sharp look.

Deepika Padukone has mentioned it a couple of times that she has always been a huge fan of Sabyasachi. She used to follow the designer ever since her modeling days. Do you have any such designer whose work you love?

Among Indian designers, I like the body of work that Anamika Khanna puts out. But as far as accessories are concerned, I love being a Daniel Wellington girl.

Have you always being fashion conscious? What was your style like while growing up?

My style while growing up was extremely sporty, I was rather tomboyish so I always felt that a go-to solution to anything was a T-shirt, jeans, and track pants. But you know those were also the times when those things were in.

Other than Chola, which labels do you prefer?

I love high street fashion so I am completely an H&M and Zara girl.

What are the five beauty products we would always find in your bag?

A tint, mascara, lip balm, moisturiser and a perfume.

We hardly see you opting for bold make-up. Is ‘keeping it subtle’ more your style?

I feel like when you have less make-up, it comes from a place of security and right now, especially after becoming a mum, I feel I don’t need any validation. So I don’t wear bold make-up. I like experimenting with hair though.

Who according to you is the best-dressed actor or actress in Bollywood?

I love Alia Bhatt’s style. It’s effortless and quite minimalist.