‘Be honest with kids’: Mona Singh on Gen Z parenting; but expert warns about the risks of oversharing

Unlike millennials’ parenting styles that sometimes prioritise authority and discipline, many Gen Z parents focus on building trust and validating their children’s feelings. As social media remains dominated by videos sharing parenting tips for the new generation, actor Mona Singh also recently opened up about the importance of being honest with one’s children, highlighting the very core of what the Internet calls “Gen Z parenting style.”

In a recent interview while promoting her project Maa Ka Sum, the Laal Singh Chadha actor stressed that “Gen Z” parenting in this time and age is all about being honest. “I see my sister with her kids, and she is so open and honest with them. And I love that,” she said.

Experts explained the importance of honesty between parents and Gen Z children in building long-term trust. Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant – Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, highlighted that the relationship between parents and their Gen Z children depends on honest communication, as it fosters trust that endures over time, in an age when young people seek truthful relationships.

“Children establish safe spaces for disclosing their problems and errors and their emotions through open and honest dialogue with their parents. The process creates greater emotional stability while decreasing hidden behaviour and defiance,” Dr Krishna said.

The psychiatrist warned that a lack of honesty can trigger mistrust between children and parents. “The practice of maintaining complete honesty throughout life establishes a powerful bond between parents and their children, which enables them to build better relationships while achieving emotional health throughout their adult years,” he added.

Dr Krishna further highlighted how Gen Z parenting differs from that of previous generations. Modern parenting focuses on transparent communication, the development of emotional intelligence, and a flexible response to changing situations, he explained.

“Gen Z parents show a preference for communication and mental health practices, mutual respect between parents and children, instead of using traditional methods which focus on discipline through authoritative control,” he stressed.

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Dr Krishna also noted that Gen Z parents demonstrate better digital expertise through their active social media profiles. “The current culture emphasises personal expression and societal acceptance, while people work to eliminate racial and gender stereotypes which were common in previous eras. The Gen Z parenting approach supports gentle or conscious parenting methods, which help parents understand their children’s actions instead of using disciplinary measures that create better emotional bonds and permanent trust between parents and children,” he explained.

However, Dr Krishna warned that sometimes, oversharing or being too honest with children can affect them negatively in an age-appropriate way. “Children lack the emotional maturity required to understand complicated matters which involve financial difficulties, marital disputes, and personal challenges. Children who receive information about these matters at an early stage will experience overwhelming feelings because they cannot handle their situations,” he said.

He further advised that parents should balance between presenting the truth and showing sensitivity to others. “Parents should filter information based on the child’s age and emotional readiness, offering reassurance and stability,” Dr Krishna stated.