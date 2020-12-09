Be connected for emergencies: Angelina Jolie’s message to women fearing abuse over holidays

Angelina Jolie has been working for women who suffered abuse or violence. (File)

Angelina Jolie recently shared heartfelt advice for women fearing abuse during the holiday season.

A while ago, the Maleficent star gave a speech at the 2nd International Conference on Action with Women and Peace in Seoul, where she pushed for funding of sexual violence programme and protection of human rights defenders, reported Harper’s Bazaar.

And now, the actor has once again urged women to be prepared for “emergencies” related to domestic abuse. “Talk to someone. Try to find allies. Be connected for emergencies. For example, you can agree (on) a code word with a friend or family member, which tells them if you are facing an emergency. Begin to build a network and gain knowledge,” the 45-year-old actor was quoted as saying by Independent.

Jolie, who has been working for quite some time for women who suffered abuse, added, “It’s sad to say, but you can’t assume all friends and family will always want to believe and support you. Often it will be strangers who help. Or other victims, support groups, or faith groups. Above all, be careful. Only you really know the danger you are in, and until you find your support outside, you may feel quite alone.”

Nearly 243 million women were abused by an intimate partner in the past year, according to a report by UN Women. And fewer than 40 per cent of the women who experience violence either report it or seek help.

The mother-of-six further said, “If it has even crossed your mind that someone you know might be vulnerable in this way, try to stay close and present in their lives. Make it clear that you are there for them. Another thing we can all do is educate ourselves. Learn about domestic violence. Learn how trauma affects our health and can lead to biological changes, particularly in children. Take these issues seriously.”

