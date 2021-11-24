‘Never done anything crazy like a peel’: What Kate Beckinsale’s self-care routine looks like

For some time now, the bathing routine of celebs has intrigued people. While some actors are understood to skip bathing every now and then, there are those who take a shower daily. Among them is actor Kate Beckinsale, who recently revealed her skincare and beauty routines.

The 48-year-old was quoted as telling People magazine that she “didn’t really have a skincare routine” until she was “much older”. “…Probably in my late 30s, early 40s.”

The actor said she is blessed with good genes, but makes it a point to limit her sun exposure. “I’m really lucky, my mum’s got really good skin. I think obviously some of it is a genetic thing, although you can mess that up. I didn’t see the sun for the first several decades of my life and that’s probably been a big help. A great deal of it was geography [growing up in England], but the other thing was on the very rare occasions when we would go on a family vacation somewhere hot, I was paranoid that I would get freckles in a mustache formation on my face. I just didn’t want a mustache, that’s really why I used sunscreen,” she told the outlet exclusively.

Beckinsale also said that skincare-wise, she has “never done anything crazy like a peel”. “I really would like to, because I see people who’ve had them but I just think something will go wrong and I’d be scarred.”

But, most importantly, there is one thing that she does on a regular basis — and that is showering. “I literally cannot transition from day to night unless I have submerged myself in water. Which is really annoying, because I could get a hotel room and it’ll have cockroaches and go, ‘Okay, fine,’ But if [the room] doesn’t have a bathtub, I’ll be like, ‘Sorry, can I move?’ I really need to have that every day, no matter what. Even when it’s Oscar night and you’re getting home at seven in the morning once you’ve been to 15 parties. I still have to go through the whole bath thing,” she said.

Earlier this year, Beckinsale had talked about the impossible and unhealthy standards of beauty that women are expected to follow. She had told The Sunday Times that women are subjected to impossible beauty standards in Hollywood and outside.

“I think, when you start out, if people perceive you as attractive it’s helpful at first. If people start thinking that’s your main thing, I don’t think that’s helpful to anyone, least of all you. I think women are damned anyway. I don’t just mean actresses. You’re seen as attractive, you’re not seen as attractive.”

