Basic skincare: You can follow this night-time routine for healthy skin

Caring for the skin does not have to be a complicated or an exhausting affair. A lot many people seem confused at first, wondering where to begin, what products to use, etc. But, once you find the groove, and understand what works best for you, your skin’s health improves drastically, too. Just like a proper morning routine — which largely benefits all skin types — there is a night routine, too, which you can diligently follow. Here are a few basic steps towards achieving healthy and happy skin; read on.

* You must start with the most obvious step — that of removing your makeup. Skin experts always insist that people must first remove their makeup entirely so as to prevent acne breakouts. The pores on the face have to kept clean and open, and wearing the makeup to bed can clog them. You can use clean water and facial wet wipes to clean your face.

* Once done, apply a generous amount of cleanser, so that makeup traces are removed, too. This step ensure that dirt and germs are removed from the face, thereby protecting it some more from pimples.

* Next, apply a toner. You can prepare one at home; ideally use a toner that has rose water. It helps to restore the skin’s pH balance and also improve its texture.

* Next step would be to apply any light cream and serum of your choice. Gently apply it on the face using light finger strokes.

* You cannot go to bed without moisturizing your face first. For this, you can either use a natural moisturizer like coconut oil, or wear a lotion that suits your face. It is believed that the moisturizer locks in the serum in the face, and also keeps its skin hydrated and soft.

Doing this on a regular basis can do wonders for your skin.

