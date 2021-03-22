You must carry these five basic essentials in your bag at all times

The summer months are officially here. But, as much as we love the sun, let us be honest — stepping out in the scorching heat is no less than a daunting task. However, carrying a few certain essentials in your handbag can make the experience better.

These essentials will save you on a sweltering day and help you not only to look fresh but feel fresh, too!

So here is a quick checklist of the must-haves in your bag, courtesy of ITC Savlon.

Face mask

Face masks are a necessity to safeguard not just yourself but also those around you. Wearing a mask has become a way of life and also a civic duty. From cloth masks to surgical masks — you have varied options to choose from. Mix and match them with your outfits or stick to a basic black mask that goes with all your ensembles. But, make sure you do not forget to wear one, ever.

Moisturizing sanitiser

“Frequent washing of hands and usage of sanitisers make it imperative for us to keep applying hand creams. However, carrying multiple disinfecting and rehydrating products in your bag can add unnecessary weight and clutter to rummage through,” mentioned a spokesperson. So use a double-duty moisturiser that not only sanitizes but moisturizes at the same time. “Make sure it has a lotion-like base without the stickiness,” added the spokesperson.

Germ protection wipes

During the day, we tend to touch a lot of things when moving around. But not all surfaces will be squeaky clean, and that is when a germ protecting wipe would come in handy. Carry a pack of protection wipes at all times. These are great for a quick pick-me-up and also to make sure you are not in contact with germs and bacteria.

Facial tonic mist

From jasmine to rose, facial mists come in varied fragrances. They not only hydrate your skin but also rejuvenate and revive tired skin. You can also make one for yourself at home — here’s how.

Body Mist

“We sweat a lot in summers and body mists are our saviours for those icky-sweaty days. You can opt for fruity, musk or flowery fragrance,” added the spokesperson. Some of these body mists also have tiny shimmer particles which leave a hint of glitter on your body.

