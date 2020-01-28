Basant Panchami Images 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings

Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Published: January 28, 2020
Happy Basant Panchami Images 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Pics: Basant Panchami is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and also announces the arrival of spring. Known as Saraswati Puja, devotees on this day worship Hindu goddess Saraswati and don yellow clothes,

Goddess Saraswati is considered to be the deity of education. In case you want to wish your loved ones and are looking for some messages and quotes, here are some you can share.

* May you be bestowed with knowledge. Have a blessed Basant Panchami!

*Happy Basant Panchami!

*May Goddess Saraswati fulfill all your wishes.

*Happy Basant Panchami!

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, I wish you happiness and good fortune.

Happy Basant Panchami!

