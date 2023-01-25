Basant Panchami 2023: Saraswati Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, and Mantra

Saraswati Puja 2023 Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra: Basant Panchami, also known as ‘Vasant Panchami’, is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of ‘Magh’ to mark the beginning of the spring season. It is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in different regions of the country, when people worship the goddess of knowledge, Saraswati. The yellow colour is a significant shade for the festival as mustard flowers bloom in various fields across India.

Shubh Muhurat

The Panchami Tithi will be celebrated from January 25 to January 26. The shubh muhurat for the festival will fall between 7:12 am to 12:34 pm.

Puja Vidhi

Yellow food and yellow-coloured puja samagri are offered to Goddess Saraswati. (Source: Pixabay) Yellow food and yellow-coloured puja samagri are offered to Goddess Saraswati. (Source: Pixabay)

People worship Goddess Saraswati by donning yellow outfits as it is a symbol of hope, energy and prosperity. Yellow food and other yellow-coloured puja samagri such as turmeric, saffron, yellow flowers and sweets are also offered to the goddess. Devotees pray to the devi to grant wisdom to them.

Samagri

A variety of puja samagri is used to worship Goddess Saraswati:

*Earthen lamp

*Desi ghee, mustard or sesame oil to light the lamp

*Cotton wick

*Two pieces of white or yellow cloth

*Yellow and white flowers

*Paan

*Turmeric

*Sandalwood

*Kumkum

*Bananas

*Coconuts

*Kalash (brass/copper/silver)

*Mango leaves

*Incense sticks

*Camphor for the aarti

*Whole grain rice

*Gangajal

*Musical Instruments

*Books

*Sewing machine

*Pencils and pen

*A wooden platform or chowki

Mantras

Some mantras that are recited during the puja:

*Ya Kundendu tushar har Dhavala ya Shubhra Strava

Ya Vinavardandmanditkra Ya shvetpadhamsana

Ya Brahma Achyut Shankar Prabhrtibhirdeveh sada Vandita

Sa Mam Patu Sarswati Bhagwati

Nihsheshjadyapaha

*Karenvinaparivadayanti yatha Japantimprenmalam

Maralprashtha Sansannimvishtha

Saraswati tam Sirasa Namami

*Shuklam brahmvihari sar parmamaddhamjaga jagad vyapanim

Vina Pustak dharinimbhaydam

Jadyandhkarapham

Hastesftikmalikam viddhatim padhamsne sansthitam

Vande tam Parmeshvarim Bhagwatim Buddhipradam shardam

