Basant Panchami 2023 Date: When is Saraswati Puja in 2023?

Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2023 Date in India: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in different parts of India. The festival marks the beginning of spring and is commemorated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha. Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom, is worshipped on the occasion of Basant Panchami. People offer prayers and perform pujas. Various educational institutions also hold cultural and educational activities, such as music and dance performances, and many people also celebrate the festival by flying kites. This year the festival will be celebrated on January 26.

History of the festival

There are numerous folk tales linked with the auspicious day, on the basis of the region. The most widely known story is that of Kalidasa, the legendary poet. The story talks about Kalidasa, a mere simpleton, who is tricked into marrying a princess who does not respect him. The poet tries to take his life because of this, but just before he can do it, goddess Saraswati appears in front of him. He is asked to take a dip in the river, and when he emerges from the water, he becomes an intelligent, cultured and knowledgeable person. He eventually becomes a renowned poet. Thus, devotees pray to the goddess to bestow the gift of knowledge on them.

Significance

Basant Panchami takes place on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magh month of Shukla Paksha every year. The day also marks the start of the preparations for Holi, celebrated 40 days after Saraswati Puja.

Yellow colour is considered significant for the festival as the day is commemorated at a time when vibrant yellow flowers of the ripe mustard plants appear in the crop fields. Many other yellow flowers of the spring season are also offered to the goddess Saraswati.

The Panchami Tithi will start at 12:34 pm on January 25 according to drikpanchang.com, and end at 10:28 am on January 26. The muhurat for the festival is between 7:12 am to 12:34 pm.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!