Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, and Mantra

Friday, February 04, 2022
Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami) 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: The Panchami tithi will begin from 3:47 am on February 5, and end at 3:46 am on February 6.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 4, 2022 7:00:43 pm
Basant PanchamiBasant Panchami 2022 Puja Vidhi: The muhurat for Saraswati Puja will be from 7:08 am to 12:36 pm on February 5. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Saraswati Puja 2022 Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra:  Basant Panchami marks the arrival of Vasant ritu or the spring season. This day is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in different parts of the country. This year Basant Panchami will be held on February 5.

According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Maagh (which typically falls in late January or February). In the Hindi language, “Basant” means spring and “Panchami” means the fifth day.

On this occasion, people celebrate Saraswati Puja in several ways. Idols of Goddess Saraswati, who is deemed to be the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music and art, is worshipped at homes and educational institutions. Children keep their books and instruments in front of her idol to seek blessings. They are also taught to write their alphabets. People dress up in yellow and take part in the celebrations.

According to drikpanchang, the shubh muhurat for Saraswati Puja will be from 7:08 am to 12:36 pm. The Panchami tithi will begin from 3:47 am on February 5, and end at 3:46 am on February 6.

The puja is usually done during the Panchami tithi. Most people perform the puja during Purvahna Kala which falls between sunrise and midday.

Among the items required for Basant Panchami puja are mango leaves, incense sticks, akshata or rice, ashwagandha or scented orange powder, chandan, lamps, ghee, jaggery, haldi, holy Ganga water and fruits.

