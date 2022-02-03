Basant Panchami 2022 Date: When is Saraswati Puja in 2022?

Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2022 Date in India: Many festivals in India are celebrated in-tune with the ongoing season. One such celebration is that of Basant Panchami, that marks the arrival of spring or Vasant Ritu. The festival also signifies the arrival of Holi, which is usually celebrated after 40 days, in March.

Also, the vasant utsav on Panchami is celebrated 40 days before spring — the transition period for any season — after which, the season comes into full bloom. In the Hindi language, ‘basant’ means spring and ‘panchami’ means the fifth day.

According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Maagh. This year the festival will be celebrated on February 5.

In many parts of the country, the day is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja, which is dedicated to the goddess of music, wisdom, arts, and knowledge. It is believed that goddess was born on this day, and as such, people organise pujas, offer khichdi bhog, pushpanjali, and also wear the colour yellow to mark flowering mustard fields — also known as Godess Saraswati’s favourite colour.

After the puja is completed, children and students also seek blessings from the Goddess, and offer their prayers for enlightenment and wisdom. People also fly kite, and hold cultural programmes to celebrate the auspicious day.

