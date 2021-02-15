Basant Panchami 2021: Saraswati puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, timings, samagri, and mantra

Basant Panchami 2021 Puja Vidhi: The muhurat for Basant Panchami will begin at 6:59 am and will end at 12:36 pm. (file)

Saraswati Puja 2021 Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra: Basant Panchami not only marks the arrival of the spring season but is also the time of Saraswati Puja. This year, Basant Panchami will be held on February 16.

Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha (which typically falls in late January or February).

On this occasion, people celebrate Saraswati Puja in several ways. Idols of Goddess Saraswati, deemed the deity of knowledge, music and art, are worshipped at homes and educational institutions. Poetic and musical gatherings are held. Children are taught to write their alphabets. People also dress up in yellow and take part in the celebrations.

According to drikpanchang.com, the muhurat for Basant Panchami will begin at 6:59 am and will end at 12:36 pm.

The Panchami tithi will begin at 3:36 am on February 16, and end at 5:46 am on February 17.

Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment will begin at 12:36 pm.

The puja is usually done during the Panchami tithi. Most people perform the puja during Purvahna Kala that falls between sunrise and midday.

Among the items required for Basant Panchami puja are mango leaves, incense sticks, akshata or rice, ashtagandha or scented orange powder, chandan, lamps, ghee, jaggery, haldi, ganga water and fruits.