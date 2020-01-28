Basant Panchami 2020: Saraswati Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra

Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020: Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is celebrated 40 days before the arrival of spring. Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2020: Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is celebrated 40 days before the arrival of spring.

Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja) 2020 Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Basant Panchami is celebrated to mark the onset of the spring season. It is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Magha, according to the the Hindu luni-solar calendar, about 40 days before spring. This year, Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, will be celebrated on January 29.

Basant Panchami timings

While Basant Panchami is celebrated in various ways by people across the country, many people worship goddess Saraswati — the goddess of knowledge and all arts — on this day. The Panchami tithi, according to Drik Panchang, begins on 10:45 on January 29 and ends on 1:19 pm on January 30. The puja muharat (timing), however, is between 10:45 am and 12:34 pm on January 29.

Basant Panchami samagri and mantra

Saraswati Puja is considered to be an auspicious day for children to write their first words. People dress up in yellow attires while youngsters keep their study material and artistic instruments in front of the deity.

Some of the items required for Basant Panchami puja are mango leaves, incense sticks, akshata or rice, ashtagandha or scented orange powder, chandan, lamps, ghee, jaggery, haldi, Ganga water and fruits. During the puja, one recites the Saraswati mantra and slokas, after which, the prasad is distributed among family members and friends.

