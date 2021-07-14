scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Must Read

Naomi Osaka Barbie doll sells out ‘due to high demand’ soon after launch

Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the Naomi Osaka Barbie doll wears a Nike dress that looks like the one she wore during the 2020 Australian Open

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 4:30:17 pm
naomi osakaMattel has launched Naomi Osaka Barbie doll. (Source: barbie/Twitter)

Mattel, makers of the popular Barbie dolls, has released a new role model doll inspired by tennis champion Naomi Osaka. Turns out the doll has already sold out “due to high demand”, reads the company’s website.

Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the Naomi Osaka doll wears a Nike dress that looks like the one she wore during the 2020 Australian Open –apart from Nike shoes, visor and a replica of her Yonex tennis racket.

The doll further replicates the 23-year-old’s curly hair. “I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything, Osaka shared on Twitter while announcing the collaboration.

“Known for using her platform to speak out about issues surrounding human rights and racial injustice, Naomi is a force, on and off the court,” the description on Barbie’s website reads.

Also Read |Barbie makers launch first doll collection made from recycled ocean-bound plastic

“Obviously Naomi’s athletic skill is unmatched, that’s a fact. But what I personally admire the most about Naomi Osaka is how she uses her platform, the spotlight on her and her voice, to raise awareness about social justice,” Nuera was quoted as saying in a statement.

Earlier, the tennis player became one of the 20 women who were gifted unique dolls created in their own likeness, as part of Barbie’s ‘Shero’ series in 2019.

The doll costs $29.99 (Rs 2,236.76).

