Barbie honours seven women in STEM with role model dolls made in their likeness

Women’s lack of access to technology and digital tools often mitigates their chances to be a part of the broader domains of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – collectively termed the STEM fields. As such, women make up less than one-third of the STEM workforce. Noting that they are systemically tracked away from these fields throughout their education, Barbie recognised over half a dozen women from STEM fields worldwide, “highlighting careers which are historically underrepresented by women”. As part of International Women’s Day, it unveiled “one-of-a-kind” role model dolls made in the likeness of women STEM leaders.

Talking about the same, Lis McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel said, “Barbie is dedicated to showcasing women who are role models from all backgrounds, professions, and nationalities so that girls around the world can see themselves in careers that might not always seem as accessible.”

“STEM is a field where women are severely underrepresented, and our hope is that honouring these seven leaders in science and technology will encourage girls to follow their passion in this field. This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to continue our work in closing the Dream Gap and reminding girls of their limitless potential,” she added in a press release.

The global lineup being honoured with Barbie dolls include:

*Susan Wojcicki (United States): Longtime YouTube CEO

*Anne Wojcicki (United States): Co-Founder and CEO of 23andME

*Janet Wojcicki (United States): Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco

*Katya Echazarreta (Mexico): Electrical Engineer and Science Show Host

*Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock (United Kingdom): Space Scientist and Science Educator

*Prof Dr Antje Boetius?(DE): Marine Researcher and Microbiologist

*Yinuo Li (China): Co-Founder of ETU Education

Of these, Susan, Anne, and Janet are three sisters from the United States, who, Barbie believes, “can serve as inspiration in a variety of STEM fields for the next generation of women leaders”.

Anne said that it feels surreal to have her family’s stories impact the lives of girls worldwide. ” My sisters were some of my strongest role models growing up and we all built careers based on our interest in STEM. Our parents fostered independence and a belief that we could truly be anything we wanted to be when I grew up, but most important was to pursue a passion,” she said.

Janet, on the other hand, believes that role models are essential for young girls to see what’s possible. “I have been impressed with the increasing global relevance of Barbies for girls from all communities and have seen firsthand through my work the relevance of Barbie for sub-Saharan African and Latinx girls. I’m honoured to serve as a Barbie role model this year and help children worldwide see women in places that they might want to be in one day.”

In addition to the dolls, Barbie will also pay tribute to these global role models through a special episode of the Barbie You Can Be Anything Series.

Dr Maggie, known for presenting BBC’s One‘s The Sky at Night and CBeebies Stargazing, told BBC that she hopes that her doll will remind girls that when you reach for the stars, anything is possible. “I want to inspire the next generation of scientists, especially girls, and let them know that STEM [science, technology, engineering and maths] is for them,” she said. “These subjects are just too important to be left to the guys because through science, you can literally change the world.”

