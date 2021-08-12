Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll

August 12, 2021 10:30:51 am
Barbie is celebrating the “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley, with a collectible doll.
The female doll made by Mattel Inc is dressed in Presley’s “American Eagle” jumpsuit, which features colorful rhinestones, a cape and a red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances.
Elvis’ first RCA single, Heartbreak Hotel, was released in 1956 and became the first Elvis single to sell over 1 million copies, followed by his first album, Elvis Presley, which went to No. 1 on Billboard’s pop album chart.
In 1973 Elvis made television and entertainment history with his “Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite.” It was the first, worldwide live satellite broadcast of a concert and seen in about 40 countries by 1 billion to 1.5 billion people.
Presley died Aug. 16, 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.
