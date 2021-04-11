‘We will miss him dearly’: Barack Obama remembers first meeting with Prince Philip

"Prince Philip in particular was kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humor. It was our first introduction to the man behind the title," wrote the former US president. (Photo: Instagram/@barackobama)

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II passed away April 10. He was 99. He was born as a member of the Greek royal family. This year, he was in the hospital for a month and his death led to several tributes. Former president of the United States Barack Obama recently took to social media to share a picture with the queen and her husband, and wrote a long note.

He recollected the first time he met them along with wife Michelle Obama and were immediately put to ease “with their grace and generosity”. He continued saying, “Prince Philip in particular was kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humor. It was our first introduction to the man behind the title, and in the years since, our admiration for him has only grown. We will miss him dearly.”

“When we first met His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had already been on the world stage for more than half a century — welcoming leaders like Churchill and Kennedy; Mandela and Gorbachev. As two Americans unaccustomed to palaces and pomp, we didn’t know what to expect,” he wrote.

Continuing, he added, “We shouldn’t have worried. The Queen and Prince Philip immediately put us at ease with their grace and generosity, turning a ceremonial occasion into something far more natural, even comfortable. Prince Philip in particular was kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humor. It was our first introduction to the man behind the title, and in the years since, our admiration for him has only grown. We will miss him dearly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

He also wrote on the role Prince Philip played in the larger scheme of things. “At the Queen’s side or trailing the customary two steps behind, Prince Philip showed the world what it meant to be a supportive husband to a powerful woman. Yet he also found a way to lead without demanding the spotlight — serving in combat in World War II, commanding a frigate in the Royal Navy, and tirelessly touring the world to champion British industry and excellence. Through his extraordinary example, he proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater.”

“As the world mourns his loss, we send our warmest wishes and deepest sympathies to the Queen, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and everyone who knew and loved this remarkable man,” he wrote in conclusion.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle