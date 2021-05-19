Barack Obama’s daughters may ‘still have PTSD’ from having secret service guys follow them during White House days

Barack Obama has revealed he and wife Michelle had always wanted to keep their daughters grounded, especially when they were residing in the White House. (Photo: Instagram/@barackobama)

While to the outside world living in the White House may appear to have its perks, it is no less than a challenge for its residents, especially when they are two young girls watching their father lead a country.

Former US president Barack Obama may have long vacated the White House which was his home for two terms, the memories that he made there are still discussed in the family. During one of his recent Late Late Show appearances, he talked about his daughters Malia and Sasha, and told host James Corden that while the post-presidency life has been blissful for the family, his daughters faced quite a few challenges living in the White House, and that he and his wife Michelle had kept them grounded throughout both of his terms in office.

“Them as teenagers, having Secret Service guys follow them when they were going out on dates, I think probably has shut down their interest in public service,” he said, adding: “They still have PTSD from guys talking into their wrist microphones and glasses, as they’re trying to go to a music concert.”

The former president made it clear his daughters may not end up pursuing a similar career path, because they lacked privacy growing up, something that they value a lot now.

He also shared that while as a father he wants to protect them from the “nonsense and silliness and meanness” that are associated with being a government official, if they did choose to run for office, he would be “extraordinarily proud of them”.

“They’re just kind people. They don’t have an attitude. That was a thing Michelle and I worried about most — when we were talking about running is, are we going to end up with weird kids? There are butlers in the White House. Who has butlers?” he shared, while adding that he sees Sasha and Malia have matured into “exceptional”, “smart”, and “accomplished” young women.

The Obamas, during their stay in the White House, ensured their daughters made their own beds and woke themselves up in the morning like regular kids.

