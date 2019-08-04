Barack Obama’s 58th birthday: A look at some of his memorable quotes

Former US President Barack Obama is a masterful orator. Author of books like The Audacity of Hope, the 44th President and the first African American to serve in the office, Obama has been an inspiration for many.

His speeches are known to embolden and motivate. In 2016, Obama delivered a speech endorsing Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia. “Fair to say, this is not your typical election. It’s not just a choice between parties or policies; the usual debates between left and right. This is a more fundamental choice – about who we are as a people, and whether we stay true to this great American experiment in self-government,” Obama was heard as saying.

Addressing Americans in his speech, he had said, “Most of all, I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together – black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American; young and old; gay, straight, men, women, folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance, under the same proud flag, to this big, bold country that we love.”

On his 58th birthday on August 4, we look at some of Obama’s most famous quotes.

