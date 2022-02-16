Bappi Lahiri switched from wearing gold to this alternative precious metal in 2016; details inside

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022 in Mumbai. The ace singer-composer, popularly known as ‘Disco King’, had an illustrious career spanning five decades. But, apart from his love for music, he was also fond of wearing gold jewellery, so much so that he was also often called the ‘Gold Man of India’. While his love for gold ornaments and bling was inspired by American singer Elvis Presley, it soon, in his own words, became a ‘lucky charm’ for him.

Multiple gold chains, rings and a pair of black sunglasses became Bappi Lahiri trademark.

In the late 2010s, however, he decided to stop wearing traditional gold jewellery and switched to a new age metal ‘Lumineux Uno’, known as a less expensive alternative precious metal.

“Bappi Lahiri, who epitomised the Indian proclivity to the yellow metal and has for long been the golden icon, declared his decision to happily shift to Lumineux Uno. Bappida launched the collection of Lumineux Uno bars that come in denominations of 10gms and 50gms, and the coins are available in 5gms, 10gms, 15gms, 20gms and 50gms at the press conference,” said Leading Jewelers of the World (LJOW) in a press statement in 2016.

In a YouTube video from September 14, 2016, Lahiri, while wearing the metal, said, “I love gold. I am changing my design with Luminex Uno. I feel it is wonderful. Something new.”

The metal is an amalgamation of gold, platinum, palladium and silver with 95.5 per cent of pure precious metals. “It’s far more affordable than silver, gold and platinum. A person can customise design as per their choice, too,” said Annantika Vig who specialises in crystal and gemstone.

At the launch of the metal by Ankita Shorey (Femina Miss India 2011), Sanjeev Agrawal, LJOW, Director said how the metal is an innovation that promises to provide an alternative precious metal with a higher lustre, sharpness and malleability. “At far more affordable price than gold and platinum and is also more precious than silver. It has a lustrous white colour, almost like the colour of platinum and is also available in plated yellow and rose gold. It has an authorised third party XRF certification.”

