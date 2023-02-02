Does rubbing banana peel on the face remove dark spots, acne scars, and also reduce wrinkles?

Rubbing a banana peel on the face to remove dark spots, and acne scars seems to be a commonly-believed skincare remedy. As such, we were not surprised to spot another Instagram page propagating it as a promising remedy. “Rubbing banana peel on your face daily removes dark spots and helps in getting rid of acne scars, oily skin, brightens skin, and reduces wrinkles,” a post on Fit Physique Official read.

But what did catch our attention were the many comments, and mixed reactions from users with most of them asking one common question — “does it really work?”

In fact, even actor Bhagyashree had shared an Instagram video, stressing that banana peel, which has silica that helps in collagen production, helps keeps the skin healthy. It also has phenolics, which have antimicrobial properties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

So, in keeping with our mission to demystify fact from fiction, we reached out to experts to help us understand whether or not is there any truth to this widely-believed claim. Keep reading to know what we found out.

According to Healthline, banana peel, rich in antioxidants, fibre and essential nutrients, helps brighten the skin and reduce wrinkles. It even acts as a moisturiser and helps in hydrating the skin. Several studies have found banana peel to have anti-inflammatory properties, too just like the fruit.

But do the experts agree?

Does banana peel actually help? (Source: Fit Physique Official/Instagram) Does banana peel actually help? (Source: Fit Physique Official/Instagram)

According to Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist, Jivisha Clinic, “There’s no scientific evidence to suggest that rubbing a banana peel on your face is going to help”.

She further explained, “Bananas have antioxidants that help in reducing oxidative stress caused by sun damage, pollution, or smoke, which further causes wrinkles, skin sagging etc. So it might be helpful as antioxidants fight free radicals, which reduces oxidative stress. This makes them an important skin care ingredient — but you’re not necessarily going to get them from a banana peel, no matter how ripe it is.”

Agreed Dr Jaishree Sharad, cosmetic dermatologist, and founder of Skinfinitii Aesthetic Skin and Laser Clinic and said that bananas peel contains tannin, which is an antioxidant. “While it may make the skin look brighter temporarily, acne scars or pits, however, can in no way be reduced with a banana peel,” she said.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!