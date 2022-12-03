scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children

The label drew fire in recent weeks over two separate campaigns that were posted online

balenciagaBalenciaga has been under fire (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

French fashion house Balenciaga‘s creative director and chief executive officer both apologized Friday for an advertising campaign that sparked criticism on social media over accusations that it featured inappropriate imagery involving children.

Also Read |Balenciaga issues lengthy statement amid campaign controversy: ‘We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent’

The storm over the campaign led reality television star Kim Kardashian to review her ties with the label.
“I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids,” said creative director Demna Gvasalia, known as Demna, in a message posted on Instagram.

 

Separately, the Kering-owned label issued a statement signed by CEO Cedric Charbit outlining new internal processes, including naming an “image board” to evaluate content.

The label drew fire in recent weeks over two separate campaigns that were posted online. One last month, advertising a gift collection, featured a handbag in the form of a stuffed teddy bear in bondage-style straps, held by children.

 

A second, separate campaign for the label’s spring 2023 collection, set in an office, included papers featuring text from a 2008 Supreme Court ruling relating to child pornography.

In a statement earlier this week, Balenciaga apologized and said that investigations into the ad campaigns were ongoing. It said the papers featuring the legal text on child pornography were props from a third party and that it had filed a complaint against the inclusion of the “unapproved documents.”

Also Read |Mudslinging at Balenciaga

In Friday’s statement, Charbit said the label had decided not to pursue litigation.

“I want to personally reiterate my sincere apologies for the offense caused and take my responsibility,” said Charbit.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 02:30:06 pm
