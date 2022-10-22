scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Balenciaga cut ties with Kanye West amid antisemitic remarks and controversial comments

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering was quoted as saying

kanye westKanye aka Ye recently created a stir with a t-shirt featuring the slogan 'White Lives Matter' (Source: AP)

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has shared a long and close relationship with Balenciaga and its creative director Demna Gvasalia. However, on Friday, the French fashion label and its parent company, Kering, announced that it has officially severed ties with the rapper following a series of antisemitic remarks, controversial comments and, recently, his infamous ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week.

Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering was quoted as saying by Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). It did not elaborate anything further.

Notably, Kanye had opened Balenciaga’s SS23 collection showcase at the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week, marking his runway debut. A couple of days later, Kanye created a stir with a t-shirt featuring the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ — classified as a “white supremacist phrase” — at his Yeezy fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Balenciaga by Demna (@demnagram) 

“I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance,” he said, defending his fashion choice during an interview on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

ALSO READ |The exploitive anti-blackness of Kanye West

But that’s not all! Ye went on to publicly make antisemitic remarks, dismiss the death of George Floyd as a fentanyl overdose and bully Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Following his controversial activities, he got suspended from both Twitter and Instagram. He later agreed to buy the right-wing social media platform Parler.

In 2021, Demna and Ye had announced their collaboration – Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. But, the brand started distancing itself from him publically after a series of hateful comments by the rapper. According to a report by Rolling Stone, Balenciaga issued a statement informing customers that Ye’s look from his runway debut had been removed from the brand’s website along with with a section containing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration.

Last month, Gap also confirmed that its 10-year partnership with Yeezy had come to an end. Earlier this month, Adidas, too, announced that its partnership with the rapper is under review.

